Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt pose with mom-to-be Anissa Malhotra
On Sunday, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra hosted family members for the 'godh bharai' (baby shower) ceremony.
(Photo: Armaan Jain/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Tina Ambani, and Natasha Nanda among others were seen in attendance.
(Photo: Armaan Jain/Instagram)
Armaan Jain is Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Rima Jain’s son.
(Photo: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal/Instagram)
Kareena was seen in a pastel salwar suit as posed with the gorgeous mamma-to-be.
(Photo: Armaan Jain/Instagram)
Some photos from the intimate family gathering were shared online.
(Photo: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal/Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor too shared photos with other ladies.
(Photo: Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal/Instagram)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More