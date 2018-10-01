Kareena, Jaideep, Vijay Varma and the Devotion of Suspect X
Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her digital debut, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
(Photo: Netflix India/Twitter)
Kareena shared this click and wrote, "Day1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X❤️."
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Earlier, Vijay Varma shared a click with actor Jaideep Ahlawat and wrote, "बहुत दूर से आएँ हैं ‘बड़े बाबू’, दम भर सुस्ता लेते हैं, आगे सफ़र बहुत लम्बा है, सत्रह साल की Dosti और अब ——“Devotion” ."
(Photo: Vijay Varma/Instagram)
On April 25, Vijay Varma shared a video as he recreates Poo’s dialogue with Kareena.
(Photo: Vijay Varma/Instagram)
Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film is the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X.
(Photo: Netflix India/Twitter)
The makers announced this project on March 16 this year.
(Photo: Netflix India/Twitter)
Talking about the project, Kareena said earlier, “It’s one that has all the right ingredients."
(Photo: Vijay Varma/Instagram)