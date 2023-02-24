Kareena hosts cousin Ranbir Kapoor for her show What Women Want

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The two came together to shoot for the fourth season of Bebo’s talk show, What Women Want.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for the paparazzi.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kareena was seen in red top paired with matching pants.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in an all-denim look.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Before the shoot, Kareena was seen arrving at the location in a casual look.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
She wore a white tee with 'Mum is my superhero' written over it.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he arrived.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)