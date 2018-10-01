Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das serve some looks at Zwigato's TIFF premiere
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's upcoming film Zwigato recently had its special premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Kapil Sharma shared some photos from the event.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
The film is directed by Nandita Das.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Nandita Das too posted some photos.
(Photo: Nandita Das/Instagram)
"On your big night all you care about is if the film connects with the audience. And it looked like it did! What more could I have asked for," wrote Nandita.
(Photo: Nandita Das/Instagram)
"Thank you for all your love and wishes. They worked!" she added.
(Photo: Nandita Das/Instagram)
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Sharing this one, Kapil wrote, "Hello friends coffee pe lo."
Mouni Roy celebrates success of Brahmastra in Maldives
WHAT'S NEXT...
Click here