Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das serve some looks at Zwigato's TIFF premiere

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's upcoming film Zwigato recently had its special premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma shared some photos from the event.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

The film is directed by Nandita Das. 

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Nandita Das too posted some photos.

(Photo: Nandita Das/Instagram)

"On your big night all you care about is if the film connects with the audience. And it looked like it did! What more could I have asked for," wrote Nandita.

(Photo: Nandita Das/Instagram)

"Thank you for all your love and wishes. They worked!" she added.

(Photo: Nandita Das/Instagram)

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Sharing this one, Kapil wrote, "Hello friends coffee pe lo."

