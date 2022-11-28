Kajol rocks her Salaam Venky promotion looks

Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky.

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Kajol has been slaying with her looks at promotional events. 

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Kajol's fans are going gaga after each stylish outing.

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Salaam Venky stars Kajol in the lead role. 

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

The film is billed as an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with challenges.

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Salaam Venky has a lot of surprises in store, the biggest being a cameo by superstar Aamir Khan.

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy, is slated to be released in theatres on December 9. 

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

