Kajol's 'first post of the new year' recaps 2022

Yellow Star
Yellow Star

Kajol had a gala New Year Eve with her closet friends and family. 

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

The actor shared a series of pictures calling it a 'recap of the last of the year'

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Kajol's post also features her actor-husband Ajay Devgn and also actor Bobby Deol.

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Tanishaa Mukerji also shared some photos earlier from the party night. 

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Not only Kajol's family, but Ajay Devgn's mom Veena Devgan and sisters also featured in the post. 

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

"First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year..," wrote Kajol.

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

The actor wrote, "Some really important ones aren’t in these pics but they know that I love them." 

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

"May blessings abound around to everyone..#andthatsallfolks," concluded Kajol.

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction

ALSO CHECK OUT: