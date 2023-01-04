Kajol's 'first post of the new year' recaps 2022
Kajol had a gala New Year Eve with her closet friends and family.
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
The actor shared a series of pictures calling it a 'recap of the last of the year'
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Kajol's post also features her actor-husband Ajay Devgn and also actor Bobby Deol.
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Tanishaa Mukerji also shared some photos earlier from the party night.
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Not only Kajol's family, but Ajay Devgn's mom Veena Devgan and sisters also featured in the post.
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
"First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year..," wrote Kajol.
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
The actor wrote, "Some really important ones aren’t in these pics but they know that I love them."
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
"May blessings abound around to everyone..#andthatsallfolks," concluded Kajol.
(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
