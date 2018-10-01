Kajol and  sister  Tanishaa Mukerji's pandal hopping

Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji were recently seen at a Durga puja pandal in Mumbai.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol is a regular at the pandal. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol was seen with her sister and former actor Tanishaa.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol was seen dressed in an orange saree.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tanishaa Mukerji too looked stunning.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol's cousin and actor Sharbani Mukherji was also spotted. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji smile for the camera. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone's airport look

WHAT'S NEXT...