Kajal Aggarwal's vacay time in Taiwan

It's vacation time for Kajal Aggarwal, her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and son Neil Kitchlu. 

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

The Kitchlu family is in Jiufen, Taiwan for a vacation.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal captioned the photo, "#NeilKitchlu creating magic in every step."

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

"Letting our hearts fly," read the caption of Kajal’s photo with son Neil.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Gautam Kitchlu wrote, "All I want for Christmas…"

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal's friend Neha Tugnait Chopra is accompanying the family.

(Photo: Neha Tugnait Chopra/Instagram)

"#nephewloveforever 💜 it’s a special feeling seeing you’re bff’s baby 🍼👶🏼 from our childhood together to our children 😍 @kajalaggarwalofficial," wrote Kajal's friend.

(Photo: Neha Tugnait Chopra/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal and her family is busy making memories.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction

ALSO CHECK OUT: