Kajal Aggarwal welcomed a baby boy on April 19.
Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that the two have named their son Neil.
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy on April 3.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed baby girl on April 3.
The couple named their daughter Lianna.
Mohena Kumari Singh shared that she welcomed her baby on April 15.
In a caption, Mohena mentioned how she and her husband "experienced a gambit of emotions together."
Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy.
