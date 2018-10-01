varun dhawan shared photos of his 'bharat darshan' with jugjugg jeeyo team
Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
varun and kiara play a married couple in jugjugg jeeyo
Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
in the film they're on the verge of divorce
Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
anil kapoor plays varun's father in the film
Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
jugjugg jeeyo marks neetu kapoor's comeback to films after nine years
Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
jugjugg jeeyo releases on june 24
Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
the team has been to several states, including delhi
Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram