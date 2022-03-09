Joey and his 'hooman' Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan often shares photos of his dog, Joey.
(Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)
"GOOD MORNING = bow bow🐶," wrote the actor this morning.
"Btw joey wakes us up at 730. What time does your baby wake up," asked the actor.
Here are some more photos of the actor's dog.
Varun has often said that he loves to spend his time with his pet after he is back home from work.
Varun once shared that the dog is 'always playful' when the actor is around.
Joey makes it to Varun's Instagram on his lazy days.
