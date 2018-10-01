Jaya Bachchan @ 74: Rare photos of the actor

Born on April 9, 1948, Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 74th birthday today.

The actor made her Hindi debut with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi in 1971.

At the age of 15, she featured in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar.

Anamika, Uphaar, Piya Ka Ghar and Bawarchi among others made her a superstar.

She featured with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in1972 film Bansi Birju.

Jaya and Amitabh got married in 1973.

Jaya and Amitabh welcomed Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in 1974 and 1976, respectively.

