Janhvi Kapoor wraps Bawaal shoot with an emotional note
Bawaal star Janhvi Kapoor wrote a long note for her director Nitesh Tiwari and co-star Varun Dhawan.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi and the team recently wrapped the shoot of the upcoming film titled Bawaal.
"From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created, wrote Janhvi.
"I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values," added the actor.
Talking about her co-star Varun, she wrote, "I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not.
"I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic 💕 and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal," she concluded.
Janhvi and Varun seem to have shared a good chemistry on the sets.
