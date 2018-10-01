Janhvi Kapoor looks all glam in her cherry and sequinned look
Janhvi Kapoor wears a sequined cherry coloured strappy gown for her film promotions.
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
She looks glamorous and sultry as she poses in the outfit.
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi's red bold lips, nude smokey eyes, and beachy waves add to her overall look.
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
She wore sequinned thigh high heeled boots to match with her dress.
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Sporting the cherry vibe of the look, she wore matching makeup, footwear, and nail paint.
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi called her look 'rose garden dreams' and owned her look.
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram