Janhvi Kapoor looks all glam in her cherry and sequinned look

Janhvi Kapoor wears a sequined cherry coloured strappy gown for her film promotions.

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

She looks glamorous and sultry as she poses in the outfit. 

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's red bold lips, nude smokey eyes, and beachy waves add to her overall look. 

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

She wore sequinned thigh high heeled boots to match with her dress. 

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Sporting the cherry vibe of the look, she wore matching makeup, footwear, and  nail paint.

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi called her look 'rose garden dreams' and owned her look.

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram