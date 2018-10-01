Janhvi Kapoor  has FOMO as  dadi Nirmal celebrates birthday

Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's mom Nirmal Kapoor celebrated her 88th birthday on Tuesday. 

She had many family members by her side, while a few were missing. 

Sanjay Kapoor shared the photos from the birthday celebration. 

Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula, Shanaya, Maheep, and others were seen posing with the senior most Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor had FOMO as she missed the party.

Anil Kapoor earlier shared a set of family photos from Sonam Kapoor's son's naamkaran ceremony.

"The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today!," wrote Anil. 

