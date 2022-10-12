Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Mili teaser with dad Boney and sister Khushi
Janhvi Kapoor is all set with her next film Mili, a survival thriller, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Before the film's teaser, the star and the makers of Mili shared many posters.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Mili makes the first collaboration of the father-daughter duo as the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Mili is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
On this special day, Janhvi stepped out with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
The family was seen together at a restaurant in Mumbai.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi was all smiles on this outing.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
