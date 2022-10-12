Janhvi Kapoor celebrates Mili teaser with dad Boney and sister Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor is all set with her next film Mili, a survival thriller, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Before the film's teaser, the star and the makers of Mili shared many posters.

Mili makes the first collaboration of the father-daughter duo as the film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

Mili is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. 

On this special day, Janhvi stepped out with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

The family was seen together at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Janhvi was all smiles on this outing.

