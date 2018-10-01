Janhvi Kapoor  and that little white dress

Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of photos of herself.

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

The pictures are from the birthday bash of her friend Akshat Rajan which took place on Saturday night.

Akshat Rajan is also Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured ex-boyfriend.

Janhvi looked stunning in the photos. 

Janhvi shared the photos with the caption, "passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say."

The little white dress suited her perfectly. 

Janhvi's bestie Orhan Awatramani reacted to the photos with a Butterfly emoji.

