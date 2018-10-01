Janhvi Kapoor adds drama in her latest photos
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her looks.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
From a dress to a saree, Janhvi can pull it all off with grace and style.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
While we recently saw Janhvi Kapoor in a little white dress, new photos have her in a white floral saree.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor captioned the photos, "🌸🌺🌼."
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Comments like, "So beautiful ❤️" to '🙃Extraordinary' are flowing in for the photos.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Janhvi was last seen in the film Good Luck Jerry.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
She awaits the release of films like Bawaal and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, among others.
(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
