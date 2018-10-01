Janhvi Kapoor adds drama in her latest photos

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her looks.

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

From a dress to a saree, Janhvi can pull it all off with grace and style.

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

While we recently saw Janhvi Kapoor in a little white dress, new photos have her in a white floral saree.

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor captioned the photos, "🌸🌺🌼."

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Comments like, "So beautiful ❤️" to '🙃Extraordinary' are flowing in for the photos. 

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi was last seen in the film Good Luck Jerry.  dinary' are flowing in for the photos. 

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

She awaits the release of films like Bawaal and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, among others.

(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

