Jacqueline Fernandes claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar 'played with my emotions, made my life hell'

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of allegedly enjoying proceeds of crime from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has turned witness in the Economic Offences Wing's (EOW) case.

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

The Economic Offences Wing’s (EOW) supplementary chargesheet was filed against Pinky Irani, a TV anchor, accused of introducing several actresses to Chandrashekhar inside Tihar jail.

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

Jacqueline told the court that "her entire life was destroyed" by Chandrashekhar who "duped" her. "Sukesh has played with my emotions, made my life hell and ruined my career and livelihood,” Jacqueline’s statement read.

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

On January 2, Jacqueline Fernandez’s statement to the court detailed how Chandrashekhar had claimed to be the owner of Sun TV and nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa when he introduced himself.

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

The actor said Chandrashekhar would call her two to three times a day, always be dressed in designer wear, and never repeated his clothes.

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

While on video calls, he would "call only from one corner of his room which had a curtain backdrop and a sofa," stating that he had "bad Wi-Fi" in other parts of the room

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

However, after she got to know about his criminal past, Jacqueline claimed that Pinky Irani turned up at her home claiming it was a "misunderstanding" and the result of "political rivalry".

(Photo: Jacqueline Fernandes/Instagram)

Fernandez told the court: "She (Pinky Irani) was very pushy, persuasive… constantly brainwashing me to believe Sukesh was a very good person. She convinced me that Sukesh was a gentleman and a billionaire."

