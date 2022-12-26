It’s a wrap for  Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka shared a series of photos from the sets of Chakda Xpress.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Chakda Xpress is a biopic of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

"It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress," wrote Anushka.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

"Thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! 💙🎬🏏," she added.

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix. 

(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Find out if your vitamin C serum is effective

Does constipation become chronic in winter?

Why you should not consume palak paneer

Camel pageant in World Cup's sidelines attraction

ALSO CHECK OUT: