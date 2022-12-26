It’s a wrap for
Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress
Anushka Sharma has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Anushka shared a series of photos from the sets of Chakda Xpress.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Chakda Xpress is a biopic of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
"It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress," wrote Anushka.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
"Thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! 💙🎬🏏," she added.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.
(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
