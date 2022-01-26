It's a boy for Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actor wife Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday.
(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)
The couple made announcement via social media.
(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)
"To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy," read the post.
(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)
"We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," concluded Yuvraj and Hazel.
(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)
The couple tied the knot in 2016.
(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)
Yuvraj’s father, former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh referred to his grandson as ‘champ’.
(Photo: Yograj Singh/Instagram)
In reply, Yuvraj wrote, "Hello grandad! Sidha nets vich lejaye (Straight to to net practice)."
(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)
Yograj replied saying that the ‘legacy must go on’.
(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)