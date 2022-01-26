It's a boy  for  Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actor wife Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday.

(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)

The couple made announcement via social media.

(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)

"To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy," read the post. 

(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)

"We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," concluded Yuvraj and Hazel. 

(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)

The couple tied the knot in 2016. 

(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)

Yuvraj’s father, former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh referred to his grandson as ‘champ’. 

(Photo: Yograj Singh/Instagram)

In reply, Yuvraj wrote, "Hello grandad! Sidha nets vich lejaye (Straight to to net practice)."

(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)

Yograj replied saying that the ‘legacy must go on’.

(Photo: Hazel Keech/Instagram)