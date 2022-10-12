It's a wrap for Ananya Panday's film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Ananya Panday shares a long note as she wraps shooting for her next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday.
"I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that’s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film," she added
Ananya thanked her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh and wrote, "Thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud ."
Talking about her co-stars, she wrote, "@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it’s crazy how much we’ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co-actors a girl could ask for."
"@zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn’t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me," she concluded.