Ishaan Khatter's cherry blossom vacation

Ishaan Khatter is in New York City. 

He shared a series of pictures as he left to watch an NBA India game.

Ishaan's selfie game is spot-on.

Ishaan Khatter also shared a view from his flight.

Ishaan shared some clicks from Central Park. 

"Throwing them Cherry Blossom vibes at ya 🌸," read the post caption.

Mira Rajput Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Say Cherry !," while Ishaan's mom Neliima Azeem wrote, "Woooooo😍❤️."

