Ishaan Khatter's cherry blossom vacation
Ishaan Khatter is in New York City.
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)
He shared a series of pictures as he left to watch an NBA India game.
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)
Ishaan's selfie game is spot-on.
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)
Ishaan Khatter also shared a view from his flight.
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)
Ishaan shared some clicks from Central Park.
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)
"Throwing them Cherry Blossom vibes at ya 🌸," read the post caption.
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)
Mira Rajput Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Say Cherry !," while Ishaan's mom Neliima Azeem wrote, "Woooooo😍❤️."
(Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)