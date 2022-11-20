Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's happy pictures from the engagement 

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18.

(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)

The couple reposted some photos which the party guests shared online. 

The celebrations were attended by Aamir, Ira’s mother Reena Dutta, Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, and others. 

Ira's cousin and actor Zayn Khan posted a clip and wrote, "I can’t believe my baby sister got engaged yesterday 😭😭😭😭😭😭 and to the most beautiful person ever."

"Apart from all the smiling and dancing, couldn’t help but cry when they exchanged rings. Love you @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare what a goooorgeous, incredibly 🔥🔥 couple you guys make 🥹🧿," she added.

Actor Mithila Palkar shared this photo of the couple.

Following the engagement party, Ira shared a glimpse of the morning after and flaunted her diamond ring.

