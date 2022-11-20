Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's happy pictures from the engagement
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18.
(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)
The couple reposted some photos which the party guests shared online.
(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)
The celebrations were attended by Aamir, Ira’s mother Reena Dutta, Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, and others.
(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)
Ira's cousin and actor Zayn Khan posted a clip and wrote, "I can’t believe my baby sister got engaged yesterday 😭😭😭😭😭😭 and to the most beautiful person ever."
(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)
"Apart from all the smiling and dancing, couldn’t help but cry when they exchanged rings. Love you @khan.ira @nupur_shikhare what a goooorgeous, incredibly 🔥🔥 couple you guys make 🥹🧿," she added.
(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)
Actor Mithila Palkar shared this photo of the couple.
(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)
Following the engagement party, Ira shared a glimpse of the morning after and flaunted her diamond ring.
(Photo: Ira Khan/Instagram)
