https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Inside Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding | The Indian Express

Inside Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding

Vikrant Massey has married his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur.

Vikrant tied the knot with Sheetal on Friday.

Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating each other for 7 years.

“This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes," Vikrant wrote with photos of his wedding.

Sumona Chakravarti also gave a glimpse of Sheetal-Vikrant's wedding.

"Love is strong than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling," she wrote along with the post.

Here's picture of Sumona with the newlyweds Vikrant and Sheetal.