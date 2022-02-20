Inside Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding
Vikrant Massey has married his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur.
Vikrant tied the knot with Sheetal on Friday.
Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating each other for 7 years.
“This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes," Vikrant wrote with photos of his wedding.
Sumona Chakravarti also gave a glimpse of Sheetal-Vikrant's wedding.
"Love is strong than you imagine. Keep fighting for this magical feeling," she wrote along with the post.
Here's picture of Sumona with the newlyweds Vikrant and Sheetal.