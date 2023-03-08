Inside Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar screening
Shraddha Kapoor looked chic at the screening of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at the film's screening.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet Singh put her best fashion foot forward at the screening of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Fatima Sana Shaikh graced the screening of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Singh, who has worked with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan, attended the screening of the film.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Bassi all smiles at the screening of his debut Bollywood film.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor exit the screening of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
