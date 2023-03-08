Inside Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar screening

Shraddha Kapoor looked chic at the screening of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Mumbai.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at the film's screening.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh put her best fashion foot forward at the screening of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fatima Sana Shaikh graced the screening of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Singh, who has worked with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar director Luv Ranjan, attended the screening of the film.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Stand-up comedian and actor Anubhav Bassi all smiles at the screening of his debut Bollywood film.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor exit the screening of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

