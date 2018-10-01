(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Inside Sunny Leone's birthday bash with husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone celebrated her birthday on May 13.

The actor turned 41 years old. 

Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber hosted a special bash for the actor. 

Here's Sunny Leone's photo with her gang. 

Designer Rohit Verma also attended Sunny Leone's birthday bash. 

Sonnalli Seygall posed with Sunny Leone. 

Dabboo Ratnani and Manisha Ratnani also arrived at Sunny Leone's birthday bash. 

Here's another photo of the birthday girl.