(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Inside Sunny Leone's birthday bash with husband Daniel Weber
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Sunny Leone celebrated her birthday on May 13.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
The actor turned 41 years old.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber hosted a special bash for the actor.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Here's Sunny Leone's photo with her gang.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Designer Rohit Verma also attended Sunny Leone's birthday bash.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Sonnalli Seygall posed with Sunny Leone.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Dabboo Ratnani and Manisha Ratnani also arrived at Sunny Leone's birthday bash.
(Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)
Here's another photo of the birthday girl.