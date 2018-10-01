Inside Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul's Goa vacation

Sumeet Vyas is enjoying a 'much-needed break' in Goa with wife Ekta Kaul and son Ved.

Photo: Sumeet, Ekta/Instagram

The couple has also been accompanied by a few friends.

Photo: Sumeet, Ekta/Instagram

Sumeet  enjoys a fun moment with son Ved in the pool.

Photo: Sumeet, Ekta/Instagram

Ekta shared this cute picture with son Ved on social media.

Photo: Sumeet, Ekta/Instagram

The mother-son duo also enjoyed their 'Coco Melon' time.

Photo: Sumeet, Ekta/Instagram

"Uff yeh Gehraiyaan" - Ekta captioned this photo.

Photo: Sumeet, Ekta/Instagram

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul got married in 2018.

Photo: Sumeet, Ekta/Instagram