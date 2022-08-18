Inside Shraddha Arya's birthday celebration
Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya celebrated her birthday on August 17.
Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The actor took off to Goa with husband Rahul Nagal to celebrate her birthday.
Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
They were also accompanied by a few close friends.
Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha poses with her birthday cakes and props.
Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The celebration carried on till end of the day.
Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha and Rahul caught in a candid moment.
Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The couple also enjoyed some time together at the pool.