Inside Shireen Mirza-Hasan Sartaj's Maldives honeymoon

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza is currently honeymooning in the Maldives with husband Hasan Sartaj.

Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in Jaipur in a grand wedding, followed by a reception in New Delhi.

Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram

Hasan met Shireen at the airport. After dating for a while, they got engaged last year on Valentine's Day.

Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram

The couple spent their Valentine's Day together this year in the serene beaches of the Maldives.

Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram

Sharing this photo, Hasan Sartaj said he always wanted to do this 'pose' with his partner.

Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram

Shireen Mirza poses for her husband during their honeymoon.

Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram

Shireen and Hasan captioned their latest post, "Cheers to good life."

Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram