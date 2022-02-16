Inside Shireen Mirza-Hasan Sartaj's Maldives honeymoon
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza is currently honeymooning in the Maldives with husband Hasan Sartaj.
The couple tied the knot in Jaipur in a grand wedding, followed by a reception in New Delhi.
Hasan met Shireen at the airport. After dating for a while, they got engaged last year on Valentine's Day.
The couple spent their Valentine's Day together this year in the serene beaches of the Maldives.
Sharing this photo, Hasan Sartaj said he always wanted to do this 'pose' with his partner.
Shireen Mirza poses for her husband during their honeymoon.
Shireen and Hasan captioned their latest post, "Cheers to good life."
Photo: Shireen, Hasan/Instagram