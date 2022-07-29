Inside  Sara Ali Khan's fun, happy London vacation

Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in London, United Kingdom.
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Joining her on the trip are her brothers Ibrahim and Jeh, and father Saif Ali Khan.
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sharing a photo with Ibrahim and Jeh, Sara wrote: "Keeping up with the Pataudi’s… 👨👦👦👨👧👼🏻👦👧💁♂️"
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara also posed with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
In another fun video, Sara could be seen working out with her friends.
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara also posed with a friend on the streets of Notting Hill.
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sharing a series of photos, she wrote: "Summer vibe💚🔆, With my tribe 🌈, Kindly like, share and subscribe ✅"
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara poses against a tree as she soaks in the London sun.
Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram