Ranveer's Romantic Birthday Getaway with deepika

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look full of love in their new photos.

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

The couple was on a beachy vacation for Ranveer's 37th birthday.

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Sharing photos from the trip, Ranveer wrote: "Love to Love You #baby😘💕🧿"

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika also expressed: "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…🤍🧿🤍"

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Birthday boy Ranveer shared a hot, sunny selfie from the beach.

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

He also shared a beautiful picture of his wife Deepika Padukone.

Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018. 