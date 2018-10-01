Ranveer's Romantic Birthday Getaway with deepika
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look full of love in their new photos.
The couple was on a beachy vacation for Ranveer's 37th birthday.
Sharing photos from the trip, Ranveer wrote:
Love to Love You #baby😘💕🧿"
Deepika also expressed:
May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…
Birthday boy Ranveer shared a hot, sunny selfie from the beach.
He also shared a beautiful picture of his wife Deepika Padukone.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018.