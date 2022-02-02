Inside Preity Zinta's birthday celebration
Preity Zinta shared photos from her birthday celebration with husband, Gene Goodenough, by her side.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
The new mommy mentioned that 'this birthday was like no other.'
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Preity and Gene welcomed twins through surrogacy in November 2021.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
"This birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair ❤️," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Preity Zinta's mother Nilprabha Zinta, and brother Manish Zinta were seen in the photos.
(Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Some other friends were also seen in the photos as the birthday girl cut her cake.
(Photo: Rikoo Shama/Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan and many others shared birthday wishes for 'the newest mamma in town'.
(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)