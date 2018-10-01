Inside Malaika Arora's holiday with mom Joyce, sister Amrita
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Malaika Arora is at a luxury wellness retreat with mother Joyce Arora and sister Amrita Arora.
(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)
A perfect candid featuring Malaika with her mother and sister.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
The actor was also seen starting her morning with yoga.
(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)
Here's a candid photo of Malaika enjoying scrumptious meal at the retreat.
(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
Here's another photo of Sarvesh with Malaika.
(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)
During her stay at retreat, Malaika also took out time to read.
(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)
As per Sarvesh, Malaika and Amrita are "same same but different."
(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)