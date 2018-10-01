Inside Malaika Arora's holiday with mom Joyce, sister Amrita

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is at a luxury wellness retreat with mother Joyce Arora and sister Amrita Arora.

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

A perfect candid featuring Malaika with her mother and sister.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

The actor was also seen starting her morning with yoga.

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

Here's a candid photo of Malaika enjoying scrumptious meal at the retreat.

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Here's another photo of Sarvesh with Malaika.

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

During her stay at retreat, Malaika also took out time to read.

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)

As per Sarvesh, Malaika and Amrita are "same same but different."

(Photo: Sarvesh Shashi/Instagram)