https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Inside Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid’s wedding | The Indian Express

(Photo: Luv Films/Instagram)

Inside Luv Ranjan, Alisha Vaid's wedding

(Photo: Luv Films/Instagram)

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan married Alisha Vaid in an intimate ceremony.

(Photo: Luv Films/Instagram)

On Monday, the official handle of Luv Ranjan Films shared first photos of the newlyweds.

(Photo: Luv Films/Instagram)

"As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love," the caption read.

(Photo: Luv Films/Instagram)

Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid looked adorable together. 

(Photo: Luv Films/Instagram)

Here's a photo of Alisha walking down the aisle.

(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor, who was one of the guests, treated fans to a candid picture of the groom.

(Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao shared a selfie and wished Luv and Alisha a beautiful journey ahead.

(Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Here's a gorgeous picture of Shraddha Kapoor.