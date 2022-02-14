Inside Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Athiya Shetty's Valentine’s celebration 

Katrina Kaif wished husband Vicky Kaushal and wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters ❤️."

(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, calling them her ‘forever two’.

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Malaika Arora shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor, and captioned it, “Mine.”

(Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

"Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you .. Happy love day baby 🎈🌹@nambiar13," wrote Mouni Roy.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

"Mine❤️ Happy valentines Day baby @varun_bangera #love #everydayvalentine," wrote Karishma Tanna. 

(Photo: Karishma Tanna/Instagram)

KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a 'Happy ❤️ day'.

(Photo: KL Rahul/Instagram)

Shamita Shetty shared a boomerang video with Raqesh Bapat and wrote, "Well…. In time… my Valentine❤️ @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling ❤️."

 (Photo: Shamita Shetty/Instagram)

Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Valentine's Day celebration. 

(Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Arpita Khan Sharma shared this photo with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma.

(Photo: Arpita Khan Sharma/Instagram)

Sharing photos with wife Prianka Singha, Rannvijay Singha posted, "From the Maldives to a ‘Maal-Thief’, robbing me senseless since 2012. ❤️."

 (Photo: Rannvijay Singha/Instagram)

