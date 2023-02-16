Inside Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's white wedding
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
On February 14, Serbian actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya renewed their vows.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
The dreamy ceremony was beautifully captured.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
The white wedding happened in Udaipur with close family and friends in attendance.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
The photos were shared online. The groomsmen included the couple's two-year-old son Agastya and brother Krunal Pandya.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
Natasa was dressed in her white wedding gown.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
Hardik looked dapper in a black tuxedo.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
Singer Aastha Gill was also a part of the wedding.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the Covid-induced lockdown.
(Photo: Raffles Udaipur/Instagram)
