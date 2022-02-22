https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Inside Gurmeet Choudhary’s birthday party | The Indian Express

Inside Gurmeet Choudhary's birthday celebration

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary rang in his birthday last night with wife Debina and a few close friends.

Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram

The actor shared photos with his friends from the party as they celebrated his 38th birthday.

Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram

Gurmeet and Debina caught in a cute moment together.

Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram

Debina Bonnerjee recently announced that she is pregnant with their first child.

Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram

The actor couple has been married for 11 years, and also adopted two girls in Gurmeet's hometown in Bihar.

Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram

Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in music video "Dil Pe Zakhm" along with Arjun Bijlani.

Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram

Debina was seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a guest during Weekend ka Vaar.

Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram