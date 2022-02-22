Inside Gurmeet Choudhary's birthday celebration
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary rang in his birthday last night with wife Debina and a few close friends.
Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram
The actor shared photos with his friends from the party as they celebrated his 38th birthday.
Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram
Gurmeet and Debina caught in a cute moment together.
Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram
Debina Bonnerjee recently announced that she is pregnant with their first child.
Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram
The actor couple has been married for 11 years, and also adopted two girls in Gurmeet's hometown in Bihar.
Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram
Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in music video "Dil Pe Zakhm" along with Arjun Bijlani.
Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram
Debina was seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a guest during Weekend ka Vaar.
Photo: Gurmeet/Isstagram