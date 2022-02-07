Inside Dia Mirza's perfect Sunday with son Avyaan Azaad
Dia Mirza shared a series of photos with her son Avyaan Azaad.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
In the photos, the two were seen enjoying nature.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
"Learning about the wonders of the natural world with you Avyaan Azaad 🐯💚🌏," wrote the happy mom.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
"Just. Nothing Else. This is everything," wrote Dia with a click on her Instagram story.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi turned into a photographer for this mom-son duo.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia is spending quality time with her family after wrapping Anubhav Sinha's Bheed.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)
Dia welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, 2021.
(Photo: Dia Mirza/Instagram)