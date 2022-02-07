Inside Dia Mirza's perfect Sunday with son Avyaan Azaad 

Dia Mirza shared a series of photos with her son Avyaan Azaad. 

In the photos, the two were seen enjoying nature.

"Learning about the wonders of the natural world with you Avyaan Azaad 🐯💚🌏," wrote the happy mom. 

"Just. Nothing Else. This is everything," wrote Dia with a click on her Instagram story.

Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi turned into a photographer for this mom-son duo. 

Dia is spending quality time with her family after wrapping Anubhav Sinha's Bheed. 

Dia welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, 2021.

