Inside Debina Bonnerjee's birthday bash

Debina Bonnerjee brought in her birthday on Sunday night.

Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram

The actor's family and close friends joined her for the celebration.

Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram

Debina gave a glimpse of her birthday cakes.

Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram

Husband Gurmeet Chaudhary penned an emotional note for Debina on her birthday.

Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram

Gurmeet plants a kiss on Debina as they posed with their friends.

Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram

Gurmeet poses with his boy gang.

Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram

Debina called this birthday special as it's her first as a mother.

Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram