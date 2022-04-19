Debina Bonnerjee brought in her birthday on Sunday night.
Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram
The actor's family and close friends joined her for the celebration.
Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram
Debina gave a glimpse of her birthday cakes.
Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram
Husband Gurmeet Chaudhary penned an emotional note for Debina on her birthday.
Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram
Gurmeet plants a kiss on Debina as they posed with their friends.
Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram
Gurmeet poses with his boy gang.
Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram
Debina called this birthday special as it's her first as a mother.
Photo: Debina, Gurmeet/Instagram