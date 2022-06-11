(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Inside Britney Spears' dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is now married. 

(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

The singer-songwriter got hitched to her longtime beau Sam Asghari.

(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Britney shared photos from her wedding and said that the "ceremony was a dream"

(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

The wedding was attended by Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and others.

(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Britney called Drew Barrymore her "girl crush" and Selena "way prettier in person."

(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

(Photo: Madonna/Instagram)

Madonna shared a picture in which she was seen sharing a candid moment with Britney.

Here's a beautiful glimpse of Britney and Sam's wedding ceremony. 

(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)

(Photo: Sam Asghari/Instagram)

"Fairytales are real," Sam Asghari said about his wedding ceremony with Britney Spears