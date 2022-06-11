Inside Britney Spears' dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari

(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)
Britney Spears is now married.
(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)
The singer-songwriter got hitched to her longtime beau Sam Asghari.
(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)
Britney shared photos from her wedding and said that the "ceremony was a dream"
(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)
The wedding was attended by Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and others.
(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)
Britney called Drew Barrymore her "girl crush" and Selena "way prettier in person."
(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)
(Photo: Madonna/Instagram)
Madonna shared a picture in which she was seen sharing a candid moment with Britney.
Here's a beautiful glimpse of Britney and Sam's wedding ceremony.
(Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram)
(Photo: Sam Asghari/Instagram)
"Fairytales are real," Sam Asghari said about his wedding ceremony with Britney Spears