Inside Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday celebration

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday in Maldives.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The actor on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt spent time at the beach on her birthday.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

She also gave a glimpse of an amazing breakfast spread.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The actor went on a yacht ride too.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Here's an adorable photo of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

A beautiful picture of Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt sure had a great birthday celebration.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Here's a perfect and happy selfie of Alia.

(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)