Inside Alia Bhatt's 29th birthday celebration
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday in Maldives.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
The actor on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt spent time at the beach on her birthday.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
She also gave a glimpse of an amazing breakfast spread.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
The actor went on a yacht ride too.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Here's an adorable photo of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
A beautiful picture of Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt sure had a great birthday celebration.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Here's a perfect and happy selfie of Alia.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)