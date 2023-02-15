Inside
Alia Bhatt
's Valentine's Day celebrations with familia
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shared photos with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on Valentine's Day.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
"Skin care with my valentine 💌* video out soon * 😬😬😬😬," wrote Alia.
(Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)
Alia's mom Soni Razdan shared a post featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Shaheen.
(Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)
"Happy Valentines Day to my three 💘💘💘," she wrote.
(Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)
"My sweet 💕❤️💜♥️💘," Soni captioned another photo.
(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor shared this throwback photo featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, and Alia-Ranbir. She wrote, "My Valentine World ❤️❤️❤️❤."
