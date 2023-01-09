Read More

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik is dating this man?

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

Actor Imran Khan and his wife reportedly parted ways in 2019.

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan were childhood sweethearts.

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

They dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2011.

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

Recently, Avantika Malik shared her ‘December Dump’ which featured some of the moments from her family time, some selfies, and a few pictures with the man she probably is in love with.

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

Avantika posted the photos and captioned them, "#decemberdump in January!! "Twas the szn but it’s over now…."

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

Avantika shared a collage of pictures where she posed with a man named Sahib Singh Lamba.

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

The actor-model and Avantika's photos have sparked dating rumours. 

(Photo: Avantika Malik/Instagram)

A fan wrote, "Hey looks like someone new is in your life! Congrats!!!!," while another comment on Avantika’s post read, "Boyfriend?".

