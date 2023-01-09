Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik is dating this man?

Read More
Actor Imran Khan and his wife reportedly parted ways in 2019.
Avantika Malik and Imran Khan were childhood sweethearts.
They dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2011.
Recently, Avantika Malik shared her ‘December Dump’ which featured some of the moments from her family time, some selfies, and a few pictures with the man she probably is in love with.
Avantika posted the photos and captioned them, "#decemberdump in January!! "Twas the szn but it’s over now…."
Avantika shared a collage of pictures where she posed with a man named Sahib Singh Lamba.
The actor-model and Avantika's photos have sparked dating rumours.
A fan wrote, "Hey looks like someone new is in your life! Congrats!!!!," while another comment on Avantika’s post read, "Boyfriend?".