Ileana D'Cruz  celebrates Diwali by the beach

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to share photos of how she celebrated Diwali.

(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

The actor's celebration was not what you would expect.

(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Ileana shared pictures from her beach vacation.

(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

"Surrounded myself with the best kind of light this Diwali ✨♥️," she wrote.

(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

"And dare I say it #blessed 🧿," she added.

(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Ileana D'Cruz was also in the news after a few reports said that she is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian.

(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

WHAT'S NEXT...

Meet  Shehnaaz Gill,  the boss lady