Ileana D'Cruz
celebrates Diwali by the beach
Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to share photos of how she celebrated Diwali.
(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)
The actor's celebration was not what you would expect.
(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)
Ileana shared pictures from her beach vacation.
(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)
"Surrounded myself with the best kind of light this Diwali ✨♥️," she wrote.
(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)
"And dare I say it #blessed 🧿," she added.
(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)
Ileana D'Cruz was also in the news after a few reports said that she is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian.
(Photo: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)
WHAT'S NEXT...
Meet
Shehnaaz Gill,
the boss lady
Click here