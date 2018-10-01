IFFM 2022: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia grace the film festival
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has returned to the physical format for its 2022 edition.
Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Shefali Shah, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many other celebs are in Australia to kick-start the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.
Singer Sona Mohapatra and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Aparna Sen, Nikkhil Advani and Shoojit Sircar were also seen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's opening day.
The photos are from a press launch of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. The event will wrap up on August 20.
Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa will premiere on the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. The thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Kapil Dev and film 83's director Kabir Khan were also seen at the festival.
Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Rithvik Dhanjani and Shefali Shah at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.
