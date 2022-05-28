'If everyone is done hating...': Ira Khan shares birthday photos

Ira Khan recently gave a fitting reply to all who trolled her for her poolside birthday bash

Ira was trolled on social media sites for wearing a bikini at her birthday bash. 

Ira's father-actor Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and her friends were a part of this bash.

"If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more! 😄👍✌," wrote Ira.

Ira turned 25 on May 8. Ira shared polaroid photos taken during the party. 

Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen at Ira's birthday.

Earlier, Singer Sona Mohapatra, who was also at the party, slammed those trolls and tweeted in support of Ira. 