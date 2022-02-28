Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ahan Shetty’s football Sunday

Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen playing football. 

Ibrahim was clicked at the ground.

Kartik Aaryan posed for the shutterbugs. 

Kartik is often seen playing football.

Our photographers clicked Ahan Shetty on his play day.

Karan Wahi was also seen at the football ground.

Shabir Ahluwalia was a part of the match too.

Zaid Darbar wass all smiles post the match. 

A few stars are quite regular when it comes to playing football.

