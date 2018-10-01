Hrithik-Sussanne's son Hrehaan turns 16 

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video as son Hrehaan turned 16.

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

The video featured several photos of the birthday boy as well as his dad Hrithik Roshan.

(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

She wrote, “Happy happiest 16… My Raystar. You truly are My sky Full of Stars…Coz you always have Light up my path."

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

"I am the luckiest mommy in the world…Coz you chose me," she wrote.

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Hrithik-Sussanne often share updates about their sons -- Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

(Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan separated in 2013.

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

The couple is the best of friends and has been co-parenting their sons beautifully.

(Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)