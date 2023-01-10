Meet Hrithik Roshan, the family man
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan enjoys peaceful dinner with son Hrithik Roshan.
Hrithik with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan enjoy time together amid nature. The actor co-parents them with ex-wife Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan with his sister Sunaina Roshan and cousins Eshaan Roshan and Pashmina Roshan.
Actor Hrithik Roshan with his niece Suranika Roshan. Sunarika is daughter of his sister Sunaina Roshan.
Hrithik Roshan enjoyed a yoga session with mother Pinkie Roshan on her birthday
Actor Hrithik Roshan recently went on a New Year's holiday with sons Hridhaan, Hrehaan, cousins Eshaan, Pashmina and girlfriend Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina with their grandmother, who passed away in 2022
